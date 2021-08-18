Community collects backpacks and school supplies for foster children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s back to school time for a lot of children in the Heartland including those in the foster care system.

Going back to school can be an anxious time for foster children as they are dealing with other worries.

That’s why Hope For One More in Cape Girardeau has collected a hundred backpacks with school supplies for each individual child needing it in their region.

Hope For One More Executive Director Crissy Mayberry says it’s important to help these children with one less worry.

“A lot of the times children in foster care maybe behind in school due to educational neglect in addition to the circumstances that brought them into foster care,” Said Mayberry. “So, letting them start back to school fresh with brand new school supplies just like all their peers and everything else gets them ready to start the school year one leg up.”

Mayberry wants to thank the community for all their help in collecting the backpacks.

“The community support is amazing and we are so blessed with so many people in our community who are willing to step forward to do this to help support the children and families impacted by the child welfare system. Without it, it wouldn’t be possible to be able to do this for these kids but being able to do this is definitely how we turn things around for them,” said Mayberry.

