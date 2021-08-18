Cancer patient receives COVID-19 booster shot

(KFVS) - As the U.S. prepares a plan to offer COVID-19 Booster shots to all Americans, some with weakened immune systems are already rolling up their sleeves for a third time.

That includes a cancer patient who is hopeful the extra dose will allow him to leave his house again.

Raphael Pollock is a cancer surgeon and a cancer patient, battling a form of Leukemia.

His COVID risk is considered high.

”After I completed my two vaccination shots back in February of this year, I had my antibodies checked and they were very reactive,” Dr. Raphael Pollock said.

Six months later he had them checked again.

“I had them checked again and they were no longer detectable,” Pollock said.

Since then, Pollock has stayed home to protect his health.

On Wednesday, he joined other patients at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and rolled up his sleeve a third time.

”I would like to have the latitude of being able to go to the grocery store, instead of depending on my children to do that, or even just take a walk in the park and not feel like I might encounter something that could be dangerous to me,” he said.

”Most of our at-risk cancer patients have never stopped thinking about their risk of Covid-19,” Dr. David Cohn said.

Dr. David Cohn, the center’s Chief Medical Officer said an additional dose of vaccine is critical, because the immunocompromised may not have gotten an adequate immune response with just two MRNA vaccines.

”Folks with a compromised immune system have a higher risk for getting COVID or for getting severe disease, if they were to become infected from COVID or dying of that infection,” Dr. Cohn said.

This is why Pollock is thankful for a third shot.

He plans to get tested for antibodies again in two weeks.

”Hopefully, they will show that I’ve responded nicely,” Pollock said.

Last week, a CDC expert told a panel of vaccine advisors they’re seeing a higher number of breakthrough cases among those with compromised immune systems.

