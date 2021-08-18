Bi-County Health Department announces 112 new COVID-19 cases

(KFVS) - There are 112 new COVID-19 cases in the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department coverage area.

Williamson County has 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,490 cases.

Franklin County has 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,654 cases.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.