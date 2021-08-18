Bi-County Health Department announces 112 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KFVS) - There are 112 new COVID-19 cases in the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department coverage area.
Williamson County has 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,490 cases.
Franklin County has 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,654 cases.
