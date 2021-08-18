$73,514.47 was raised for Family Services Society

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon, Relay and 5K had 948 participants who helped them raise $73,514.47 for Family Services Society.

The Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon, Relay and 5K is the organization’s signature event raising money for family services society .

Family Services Society uses the money to assist thousands of households in need with food, clothing, prescription medications, emergency dental care, glasses, personal hygiene items, household goods, Christmas food assistance and help families with utility bills.

According to Mercy Health the family services society is the second oldest non-profit organization in Paducah.

The FSS serves as a crisis resource to families of Paducah and McCracken.

Mercy Health says they have been sponsoring this race for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.