18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County, Ill. Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.(KFYR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 16
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 223
  • Released from isolation - 3,453
  • Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday. They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

