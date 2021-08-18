18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years - 0

18-64 years - 16

65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 223

Released from isolation - 3,453

Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday. They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.