18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 16
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 223
- Released from isolation - 3,453
- Deaths - 66
The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday. They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
