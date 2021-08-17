Heartland Votes
University of Tennessee at Martin welcomes students back for the fall semester

The University of Tennessee at Martin will begin fall class Monday, August 23, at 8 a.m.
The University of Tennessee at Martin will begin fall class Monday, August 23, at 8 a.m.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin welcomes students for the fall semester.

Fall classes will begin Monday, August 23 at 8 a.m.

According to UTM all face mask coverings will be required in classrooms and laboratories.

Freshmen will move into their residence halls Thursday, August 19.

UTM will have their annual move in mania starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, for their incoming freshmen’s.

This event is to welcome new students from their student organizations and community and to help them adjust to their new living.

Freshmen will attend a convocation on Friday, August 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The convocation is a special ceremony to begin a new student’s educational career and remind them that the end goal is to eventually graduate in the same arena.

The new students will have the opportunity to attend a comedy show featuring Buzz Sutherland in Watkins Auditorium,

Office of Housing created a a welcome back block party.

Students will also be able to play games at the Student Recreation Center.

Any accepted students who have not yet registered for fall classes should contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020

For a full list of Welcome Weekend events visit the university website.

