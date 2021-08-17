Turning wetter the next few days

This afternoon will bring just a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of the Mississippi River. Higher rain chances are expected for the rest of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will sneak into the Heartland through the morning hours on Wednesday, and continue into the afternoon hours too. There is a small threat a few of these storms could be strong to severe, especially through the second half of the day. Higher rain and thunderstorm chances are expected on Thursday and Friday too. Outside of the rain it will be warm and stickier. Drier conditions return early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.