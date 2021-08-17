Heartland Votes
Tennessee sending National Guard to hospitals across the state to help with staffing

(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Tennessee health leaders gave an update on the pandemic.

Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Health Department says the biggest concern right now is hospitalizations.

“Our adult hospitalizations are continuing to go up quite a bit and a lot of the capacity concerns in adult hospitals are because of COVID. Right now, as I mentioned, we have about 2,200 hospitalized Tennesseans statewide. Those are almost all adult. Over the weekend, we had 50 children hospitalized. I think today we were down to 45. That will fluctuate,” Piercey explained.

“That is higher than any full month in the pandemic, which is November and it was in the 900s. So, we have already had more hospitalizations in the first half of August than we’ve had in any other month, total month, in the pandemic,” said Piercey.

Piercey says even though there is an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, most of them are not COVID-19, but most of the adult hospitalizations are COVID-19.

Piercey says hospital systems are finding issues with keeping staff levels high, just like many other businesses at this point in the pandemic.

This week, National Guard members will be sent to hospitals to help with staffing.

Piercey continues to maintain that vaccinations are the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19.

