SEMI loaded with beer overturns, blocks KY 139 near 18 mile marker in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 139 is blocked by an overturned SEMI truck near the 18 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Trigg County Emergency Management said this is near McCloud Road about a mile north of KY 124 intersection.

They said the truck is loaded with beer, which will have to be off-loaded before the truck can be removed.

While one lane is open, KYTC said the road will likely have to be closed for an extended period later in the day to remove the truck.

It’s estimated the road will be blocked until around 1:30 p.m.

According to KYTC, this is along the marked detour for I-24, which is blocked at the 62 mile marker following a truck crash and fire on Monday.

They said the crash along the permanently marked detour has backed up traffic more.

KYTC and are law enforcement agencies continue to strongly urge drivers on I-24 to use one of the alternate routes marked in blue below.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highlighted alternate routes while I-24 continues to be blocked at the 62 mile marker. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.