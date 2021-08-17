Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMI loaded with beer overturns, blocks KY 139 near 18 mile marker in Trigg Co.

KY 139 is blocked near the 18 mile marker after a SEMI truck loaded with beer overturned.
KY 139 is blocked near the 18 mile marker after a SEMI truck loaded with beer overturned.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 139 is blocked by an overturned SEMI truck near the 18 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Trigg County Emergency Management said this is near McCloud Road about a mile north of KY 124 intersection.

They said the truck is loaded with beer, which will have to be off-loaded before the truck can be removed.

While one lane is open, KYTC said the road will likely have to be closed for an extended period later in the day to remove the truck.

It’s estimated the road will be blocked until around 1:30 p.m.

According to KYTC, this is along the marked detour for I-24, which is blocked at the 62 mile marker following a truck crash and fire on Monday.

They said the crash along the permanently marked detour has backed up traffic more.

KYTC and are law enforcement agencies continue to strongly urge drivers on I-24 to use one of the alternate routes marked in blue below.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highlighted alternate routes while I-24 continues to be...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highlighted alternate routes while I-24 continues to be blocked at the 62 mile marker.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 blocked at 62 mile marker until Tues. afternoon due to crash cleanup
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 blocked at 62 mile marker until Tues. afternoon due to crash cleanup
Two SEMI trucks overturned on KY 276/Blackhawk Road in Caldwell County on Monday, August 16,...
Both lanes of KY 276/Blackhawk Rd. blocked by 2 overturned SEMIs detouring from I-24 crash
In Trigg County I-24 is blocked .
I-24 in Trigg Co. blocked due to SEMI crash, fire
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will be working Aug. 17-18 from...
Overnight closure planned at Center Junction