Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered thunderstorms possible tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another pleasant day across the area with slightly below average temperatures and partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two may develop during the early evening hours but most areas will likely remain dry. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially across our southern counties. A few of these storms could produce strong gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the end of the work week into your Saturday. Right now the severe weather threat looks low but a few storms could produce gusty winds. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened successfully at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning wetter the next few days
Watch First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 8/17.
First Alert Weather 4 p.m. 8/17
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/17.
First Alert forecast at noon on 8/17
Your First Alert morning forecast on 8/17.
First Alert morning forecast 8/17