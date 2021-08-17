Scattered thunderstorms possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another pleasant day across the area with slightly below average temperatures and partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two may develop during the early evening hours but most areas will likely remain dry. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially across our southern counties. A few of these storms could produce strong gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the end of the work week into your Saturday. Right now the severe weather threat looks low but a few storms could produce gusty winds. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

