‘War for the Wheel’ scheduled for Sept. 2

The “War for the Wheel” starts at 6:30 p.m. at Houck Field. (Source: Southeast Missouri State...
The "War for the Wheel" starts at 6:30 p.m. at Houck Field. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will take on longtime rival Southern Illinois for its season opener on Thursday, September 2.

The “War for the Wheel” starts at 6:30 p.m. at Houck Field.

Redhawks met with the media recently and talked about being the underdog in some games this season.

“Being an underdog makes you hungry,” said Omardrick Douglas, SEMO linebacker. “Coach Tuke has a saying, ‘A hungry dog is a dangerous dog,’ so we just take that with a grain of salt and are ready to play ball.”

“Everyone is hating on you and it just gives me energy, just motivation to prove people wrong,” said Lawrence Johnson, SEMO safety.

According to Southeast, a total of 97 players were on the roster when they began their preseason camp.

SEMO returns 15 starters, including eight on offense and seven on defense.

They will also bring back all eight of their All-Ohio Valley Conference performers from 2020.

After COVID-19 led to may challenges with SEMO playing seven conference games last spring, they said football for SEMO seems to headed toward normalcy.

“It feels good as it’s ever felt to be back out here on the field,” said eighth-year SEMO Head Coach Tom Matukewicz. “I always appreciate just a more traditional and normal practice. I can’t believe the great weather we are getting right now and am very thankful.”

The first full week of camp for the Redhawks began on August 9.

The meeting between SEMO and SIU in a series that dates back to 1909 when the teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play.

The game is now known as the “War for the Wheel” in reference to the ship’s wheel trophy which goes to the winner.

It’s currently in Carbondale after the Salukis beat SEMO on October 30, 2020.

