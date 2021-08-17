Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear announces record pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations; discusses vaccine boosters
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons
Three Wisconsin school board members quit, citing toxic behavior and a hyperpartisan environment.
Wis. school board members resign, citing toxic behavior and hyperpartisan environment