Heartland Votes
Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 blocked at 62 mile marker until Tues. afternoon due to crash cleanup
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 blocked at 62 mile marker until Tues. afternoon due to crash cleanup
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
The project includes removing around 4.5 miles of debris and sediment accumulated in the river...
$2.1M awarded to clean debris from Varney River near Dunklin Co., Mo.
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm