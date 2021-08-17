John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is here to give a helping hand to veterans

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is here to help and to provide extra resources to veterans who might need it.

According to John J. Pershing VA Medical Center some veterans from all over are reacting to the events in Afghanistan such as the U.S. withdrawal and the takeover by the Taliban.

“You are not alone. Veterans may question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they made and they may feel moral distress about experiences they had during their service. It’s normal to feel this way but I encourage veterans to talk to their friends and families, reach out to battle buddies, connect with a peer-to-peer network or come and see us to let us help you work through it,” said Drew DeWitt, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director.

DeWitt said the VA offers many options that a Veteran can customize to meet his or her needs including walk-in appointments, individual and group appointments at the local facility.

“We encourage Veterans to contact our Mental Health staff at 573-686-4151 extension 54473 to learn more about the services available to them,” said DeWitt.

DeWitt also emphasized that Veterans in crisis can receive emergency mental health care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center 24/7 regardless of discharge status or enrollment for VA health care.

Additional resources available to Veterans and caregivers include:

Veterans Crisis Line - If you are having thoughts of suicide call 1-800-273-8255 then press the number 1 or visit the website

For emergency mental health care you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enroll in other VA health care online

Vet Centers - To discuss how you feel with other veterans in these community based counseling centers which 70% of Vet Center staff are veterans call 1-877-927-8387 or find a location near you

- This guide will help you VA Mental Health Services Guide- This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services

MakeTheConnection.net - provides information, resources and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues

RallyPoint - To talk to other Veterans online

Download VA’s self-help apps - Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness and anxiety and you can also track your symptoms over time

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors - To request a peer mentor

VA Women Veterans Call Center - Call or text 1-855-829-6636 and there hours are M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 6:30PM

VA Caregiver Support Line - Call 1-855-260-3274 and there hours are M-F 8AM - 10PM & SAT 8AM - 5PM

Together We Served- To find your battle buddie through the unit page

- Need help or want to talk call 1-630-522-4904 or email: George W. Bush InstituteNeed help or want to talkcall 1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org

Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes - Join the community

American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network - For peer support and mentoring

Team Red, White & Blue - Hundreds of events weekly. Find a chapter in your area

Student Veterans of America - Find a campus chapter to connect with

Team Rubicon - Find a local support squad.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.