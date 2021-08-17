Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday Week 1

We'll have scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The first week of Heartland Football Friday features jamborees in Missouri and the regular season kickoff in Kentucky.

Some featured games include:

  • Graves County at Mayfield - Game of the Night
  • Kelly Jamboree featuring: Scott City, East Prairie, St. Vincent and Kelly
  • Hayti Jamboree featuring: Cape Central, Kennett, New Madrid County Central and Hayti
  • Dexter Jamboree featuring: Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown, Caruthersville and Dexter

We’ll have highlights and scores on Heartland News at 10.

