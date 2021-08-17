Heartland Votes
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - A new Girl Scout cookie will be available for the 2022 season.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the lineup.

It’s described as a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

It will be available nationwide starting in January 2022.

