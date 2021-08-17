Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.