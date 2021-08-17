Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. now offering COVID-19 booster doses

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster doses, per CDC guidelines by appointment.

According to the health department, those who are immunocompromised may be considered for an additional dose.

On August 12, the FDA modified the Emergency Use Authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna, allowing a third dose for people who have undergone solid organ transplantation or have been diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

The age groups authorized to receive an additional dose are the same as the primary vaccination series: 12 years and older for Pfizer and 18 years and older for Moderna.

The health department said its two counties are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. If you are eligible for the vaccine, they ask that you get vaccinated.

