Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. now offering COVID-19 booster doses

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster doses, per...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster doses, per CDC guidelines by appointment.(KNOE)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster doses, per CDC guidelines by appointment.

According to the health department, those who are immunocompromised may be considered for an additional dose.

On August 12, the FDA modified the Emergency Use Authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna, allowing a third dose for people who have undergone solid organ transplantation or have been diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

The age groups authorized to receive an additional dose are the same as the primary vaccination series: 12 years and older for Pfizer and 18 years and older for Moderna.

The health department said its two counties are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. If you are eligible for the vaccine, they ask that you get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear announces record pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations; discusses vaccine boosters
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on...
129 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 159 resolved cases.
196 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.