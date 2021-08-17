Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing

Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri. If you have seen this Soldier, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders ask for the public’s assistance in locating a missing soldier.

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison disappeared in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville. Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river.

Fort Leonard Wood leaders are working closely with local law enforcement and remain in contact with Specialist Morrison’s family. If you have seen Specialist Morrison, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
The project includes removing around 4.5 miles of debris and sediment accumulated in the river...
$2.1M awarded to clean debris from Varney River near Dunklin Co., Mo.
KY 139 is blocked near the 18 mile marker after a SEMI truck loaded with beer overturned.
SEMI loaded with beer overturns, blocks KY 139 near 18 mile marker in Trigg Co.
Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update