First Alert: Foggy morning, temps in the 60s

(KFVS) - Areas of fog will form again during the early morning hours.

Some areas may see thick fog causing visibility impacts.

Lisa Michaels says there will be a range of temperatures from the low 60s west to the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Today will be very similar to yesterday with partly cloudy skies during the day and a few small isolated showers during the afternoon.

Shower activity will be focused again east of the Mississippi River in Kentucky and Tennessee.

High temperatures will be several degrees warmer closer to the upper 80s. It will be slightly more humid today, but the uncomfortable sticky summer days will return with chances of rain and storms by the end of the week.

In our extended forecast by next week, very warm temperatures will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s, high heat indices and very humid.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.