Egyptian Health Dept. reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian health department reported on Monday, August 16, that 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: two girls in their teens, five women in their 20s, six women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, five women in their 60s, three women in their 70s.

o Male: one boy under the age of 1, two boys under the age of 10, one boy in his teens, two men in their 20s, four men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s, one man in his 90s.

Total cases - 3,213

Total deaths - 58

Gallatin County

o Female: one girl in her teens, one woman in her 20s, two woman in their 30s, one woman in her 40s.

o Male: one boy under the age of 1, one boy under the age of 10, one boy in his teens, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s.

Total cases - 615

Total deaths - 4

White County

o Female: one girl under the age of 5, five girls in their teens, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 70s, two demographics unknown-case status in progress.

o Male: one boy under the age of 5, two boys under the age of 10, one boy in his teens, five men in their 20s, five men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, three men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, two men in their 80s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

Total cases - 2,124

Total deaths - 27

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare providers and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As it is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

Such individuals may not by symptomatic but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others.

If you are contacted by public health officials please respond promptly.

Close contacts may include individuals:

Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19

Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

Being coughed on

kissing

Sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

Southern Illinois Healthcare - 1-844-988-7800

Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-7351

Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The Illinois department of public health ask the public to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.