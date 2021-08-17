Doniphan football looking forward to 2021 season

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Doniphan will enter its fourth year of football this season.

The high point last season was winning its first-ever home game in four overtimes against Caruthersville.

Unfortunately, they saw their season get cut short due to COVID-19.

Now, they look forward to making the most out of the 2021 season.

Doniphan is scheduled to play in a jamboree on Friday night, August 20 at Malden.

In addition to those two teams, Chaffee, Portageville and Charleston are also expected to take part.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.