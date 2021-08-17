Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale competes for $25K grant to upgrade Eurma C. Hayes Center

The City of Carbondale is a finalist for a $25,000 grant. They want to use the money to update...
The City of Carbondale is a finalist for a $25,000 grant. They want to use the money to update the Eurma C. Hayes Center.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is a finalist for a $25,000 grant.

The city said it applied for the funding with hopes to upgrade the Eurma C. Hayes Center.

Starting on Wednesday, August 18, the community can vote daily for Carbondale and the ECHS online.

According to the city, the historic ECHC has been a part of the northeast community for more than 45 years. The money would go towards some of the center’s infrastructural needs, including automatic doors and new windows.

The improvements are necessary to enhance American Disability Act accessibility and energy efficiency.

The center is located at 441 E. Willow Street.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program will award the top 40 finalists $25,000 each to make changes in their communities.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear discusses full Ky. hospitals, vaccine booster
All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
The project includes removing around 4.5 miles of debris and sediment accumulated in the river...
$2.1M awarded to clean debris from Varney River near Dunklin Co., Mo.