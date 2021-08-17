Carbondale competes for $25K grant to upgrade Eurma C. Hayes Center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is a finalist for a $25,000 grant.

The city said it applied for the funding with hopes to upgrade the Eurma C. Hayes Center.

Starting on Wednesday, August 18, the community can vote daily for Carbondale and the ECHS online.

According to the city, the historic ECHC has been a part of the northeast community for more than 45 years. The money would go towards some of the center’s infrastructural needs, including automatic doors and new windows.

The improvements are necessary to enhance American Disability Act accessibility and energy efficiency.

The center is located at 441 E. Willow Street.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program will award the top 40 finalists $25,000 each to make changes in their communities.

