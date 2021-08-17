Both lanes of KY 276/Blackhawk Rd. blocked by 2 overturned SEMIs detouring from I-24 crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two SEMI trucks overturned on KY 276/Blackhawk Road on Monday, August 16, blocking both lanes.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, instead of following the marked detour, the the SEMI truck drivers took the backroad to avoid the crash blocking both lanes of Interstate 24 at the 62 mile marker.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that all lanes of KY 276/Blackhawk Road are blocked at two locations.

KYTC said it was bringing in extra personnel from surrounding counties to help the Trigg County crew and area police agencies with traffic control along the detour route.

Due to heavy traffic congestion, KYTC said getting to the crash site has been difficult.

The estimated duration around 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.