196 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 159 resolved cases.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 196 total new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 16.

There were also 159 resolved cases.

The health center said on its Facebook page, that due to an increase in case reports, the weekly reporting will return to Monday, Wednesday andFriday but in an abbreviated format.

According to the health center, a total of 59,783 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county, as of Monday.

COVID-19 Update: Due to an increase in case reports, the Weekly reporting will return to Monday-Wednesday-Friday but in an abbreviated format.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Monday, August 16, 2021

