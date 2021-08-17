129 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 17.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 93
- Total cases - 9,411
- Total deaths - 135
Franklin County
- New cases - 36
- Total cases - 5,621
- Total deaths - 76
