129 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 17.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 93

Total cases - 9,411

Total deaths - 135

Franklin County

New cases - 36

Total cases - 5,621

Total deaths - 76

