Heartland Votes
Advertisement

129 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 17.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 17.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 93
  • Total cases - 9,411
  • Total deaths - 135

Franklin County

  • New cases - 36
  • Total cases - 5,621
  • Total deaths - 76

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 will remain blocked at the 62 mile marker until Tuesday afternoon...
All lanes of I-24 remain blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash cleanup
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear announces record pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations; discusses vaccine boosters
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster doses, per...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. now offering COVID-19 booster doses
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 159 resolved cases.
196 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.