Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, August 15, Cape police responded to a man being shot in the leg.
Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Miner, Mo.
on Saturday, August 14, Dunklin County deputies arrested a man for a warrant on contempt of...
A man arrested for contempt of court in Dunklin Co.
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
3 arrested for stealing mail after crash in Mayfield, Ky.
Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
The Perry County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 16.
99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator