Southeast Mo. State University announces temporary mask requirement indoors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced it will temporarily require face coverings indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

The announcement was part of updates to the university’s Protect the Nest plan ahead of the beginning of the fall semester.

Updates to the plan include:

Effective Tuesday, August 17, the University is instituting a temporary face covering requirement indoors in all University buildings, regardless of vaccination status This will be reevaluated by September 16. There are some exceptions to this requirement including, but not limited to, in Residence Hall rooms and floors, while eating and drinking, and while exercising indoors in a campus recreation facility. Face coverings are not required outdoors.

Social distancing limitations will no longer be in place. Classrooms and other facilities will return to pre-pandemic capacities.

Facilities Management will continue high-touch cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout campus.

Hand sanitizer, face coverings, and disinfecting supplies will remain available at various locations on campus for faculty, staff, and students.

To prepare for the start of the semester, the University ordered face coverings to make available to faculty, staff and students.

According to Dr. Carlos Vargas, University president, these will include a mixture of disposable and cloth face coverings, as well as N95 and KN95 face coverings.

Southeast announced it will hold several vaccination events.

Aug. 16, 2-4 p.m. at the International Village Cottage B

Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the River Campus Cultural Arts Center Atrium

Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the University Center Program Lounge

Aug. 30, 12-4 p.m. at the River Campus Cultural Arts Center Atrium

Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Towers Complex

Fall classes at Southeast begin August 23.

The University talked about the fall semester in February.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.