Sikeston Career and Technology Center announces new pre-apprenticeship program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In the Bootheel, many jobs are going unfilled. That’s why the Sikeston Career and Technology Center is offering more training for technical jobs.

”Last year we were awarded $100,000 for the Missouri pre-apprenticeship program,” said Brent Trankler, welding technology instructor.

Trankler said this program is designed to give students exposure to welding, manufacturing and other related industries.

“We have a lot of dynamic industrial partnerships, we have a lot of them that say, ‘Hey, we need more students. We need more employees for the workforce,” he said.

That’s why Sikeston’s CTC will train students based on the employers’ needs.

“They’re in-demand jobs. We partnerships with direct employers where we’re going to provide training and in return, those employers are going to give potential job opportunities to the students that graduate from the program,” he said.

The training center also knows some students will need help with tuition.

“We have a form the students will fill out. Potential students will fill out that form and it will come directly to me and then we will enroll them into the course. We’ll send them through workforce development board to see if they qualify for the pre-apprenticeship funding,” Trankler said.

Courses start in September. Since this is a new program, the school isn’t sure how many students will enroll.

The tuition is free for students who meet the criteria for financial support. The cost varies for each course.

