Southern Ill. school says it needs help from students, parents to mitigate COVID-19

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - While COVID-19 is on the rise in the Heartland, schools are welcoming their students back into the classrooms.

We checked in on a school in Pulaski County, Illinois where they were busy doing their schoolwork.

That’s where we caught up with Meridian School Superintendent Jonathan Green, who said they are now seeing all their students back in person this year.

“We continue to try to watch the social distance and also obviously encourage the masks,” Green said. “It’s a continuous process and with the new variant that’s kind of come through, we’ve seen an uptick in cases in the local level. We’re also the second lowest county in the State of Illinois as far as vaccinations.”

Green said they have even seen more students being quarantined during their first week of school so far.

“We’re starting to see an increase in students who are having to be quarantined. So, we want to try to avoid that as much as possible because obviously whenever they’re in school, it’s better them educationally. Also, the further we can get down the road, the quicker we can get away from having to wear these masks and do the things that we have been having to do in the last 14 months.”

Green wants to make sure students and parents do their part in helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“One of the big issues is knowing where you’re at, where you’ve gone,” Green said. “A lot of times the things that have occurred because of big family events and those types of things and even when you’re in public. Even though none of us like to do it, maybe wearing your mask to prevent from getting the spread.”

Green also said to continue washing your hands, wear a mask and social distance.

He also encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“Try to encourage them to get their vaccination to lessen the risk, as far as, severe consequences would come if you get COVID,” Green said. “I think there’s a lot of things in place [at the school]. Nothing is perfect but we continue to try to do the same things as we did last year. We were very successful having to only go on remote for three and a half weeks. And that is our hope once again, to have our kids in school at all times throughout the school year because that’s better for them, better for our parents and better for our community.”

