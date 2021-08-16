Heartland Votes
Rollover crash in McCracken County sends one teen to hospital

The crash resulted in a rollover.
The crash resulted in a rollover.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The crash happened at 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.

A collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Krebs Station Road and South Friendship Road resulted in injuries for an 18-year-old.

19-years-old Anthony Olmeda of Paducah was driving a 2004 White Dodge Ram with 18-year-old Hannah Mink of Paducah as a passenger.

The Dodge Ram ran a stop sign and struck 18-year-old Cody Doublin’s 2010 White Ford Focus.

Doublin, a La Center native, was transported to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

