Pleasant evening ahead for the Heartland. Isolated afternoon and evening storms possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying slightly cooler than average temperatures with a few clouds this evening. We have seen a couple isolated showers this afternoon but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 690s northwest to upper 60s southeast.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a few isolated showers and storms possible. The most likely location for isolated showers will be across our southeastern counties. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s.

As we head towards the end of the work week, low level moisture will increase across the Heartland. This will allow for a greater chance of scattered showers and storms, especially Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s through the end of the week but morning lows will warm into the lower to middle 70s.

