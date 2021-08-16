Paducah man wanted for non-compliance with sex offender registry
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for non-compliance with the sex offender registry.
McCracken County deputies are looking for 40-year-old Lathion R. Rush, of Paducah.
They say he is a sex offender and is wanted for not being in compliance with his sex offender registration requirements.
Rush is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.
