Paducah man wanted for non-compliance with sex offender registry

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for non-compliance with the sex offender registry.

McCracken County deputies are looking for 40-year-old Lathion R. Rush, of Paducah.

They say he is a sex offender and is wanted for not being in compliance with his sex offender registration requirements.

Rush is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

