Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man wanted for non-compliance with sex offender registry

Lathion R. Rush is wanted for non-compliance with the sex offender registry.
Lathion R. Rush is wanted for non-compliance with the sex offender registry.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for non-compliance with the sex offender registry.

McCracken County deputies are looking for 40-year-old Lathion R. Rush, of Paducah.

They say he is a sex offender and is wanted for not being in compliance with his sex offender registration requirements.

Rush is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, August 15, Cape police responded to a man being shot in the leg.
Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Miner, Mo.
on Saturday, August 14, Dunklin County deputies arrested a man for a warrant on contempt of...
Man arrested for contempt of court in Dunklin Co.
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
3 arrested for stealing mail after crash in Mayfield, Ky.
Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Mowing company working along the highway.
The Mowing companies finish their final round alongside the highway
Winston King and John Spiva with Leatherwood, Inc. replacing logs as a part of the cabin...
Discovery Park of America will begin their $500,000 project
Southeast Missouri State University will require masks indoors when the fall semester starts.
Southeast Mo. State to require masks indoors on campus
Construction on the new Smithland, Ky. bridge will bring jobs to the area.
Construction of new Smithland bridge to bring jobs to area