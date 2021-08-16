A Nice Start To The Week!

Light to patchy fog is possible this morning with temperatures in the mid & upper 60s. It will feel rather comfortable with drier air in place. Today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low/mid 80s. A few areas could see an isolated shower during the morning hours with additional chances of a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Higher chances will remain east of the Mississippi River. Tonight, cooler temperatures return in the mid 60s.

Through the rest of the week, it will gradually become warmer and more humid each day. Remnants of Fred will transport more moisture into the Heartland mid-week. This will also increase our chances for showers and storms heading into the end of this week.

-Lisa

