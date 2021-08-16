The Mowing companies finish their final round alongside the highway

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky transportation Cabinet and the contract mowing crew do their final round of mowing on highways in the district 12 1 counties.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for slow-moving tractors.

The mowing company will be in multiple counties within this week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the next 30 to 45 days the company will be active in any type of weather conditions and daylight hour.

This mowing cycle will include mowing of all right of way from fencerow.

The crew progress may be more slower than earlier mowing cycles that concentrated on the grass near the pavement, median areas and at intersections.

For drivers to be more alert of the mowing crews they can expect to see mowing zones in the following areas this week:

Carlisle County

Starting near the Carlisle-Hickman County line working toward Ballard and McCracken counties

Ballard County

Starting near Wickliffe working toward McCracken County

Marshall County

The KYTC highway maintenance crew will be starting along I-69 and U.S. 641 near Benton

Once the work is completed in Carlisle County and Ballard County the contract crews will work across McCracken County toward Livingston County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will attempt to provide an update on the general work location as mowing progress.

Mowing zones will be marked by signage and should be treated with the same respect as other work zones.

Residents, business operators and property owners are reminded no signage is allowed on state right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

Signage promoting yard sales and property sales must be placed beyond right of way limits.

Signage is not allowed on the roadway side of the right of way fences.

Illegally placed signs will be removed.

Kentucky Transportation says Items placed on right of way areas can create significant delays for mowing crews and are a potential hazard for mowing operators and passing motorists.

They can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers particularly at the intersections.

All yard sale activities including parking should be off the right of way limits.

It is illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole.

Illegal sign placement on utility poles creates potential hazards for utility personnel.

Removed signage will be taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and held for a short time and unclaimed materials will be dumped or recycled.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet the contract crews do not have a start date for mowing along Interstate 24, Interstate 69, Purchase Parkway and associated highways.

KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide a more specific traffic advisory when crews plan to start along those routes.

KYTC District 1 is responsible for more than 2835 miles of highway in Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.

To get KYTC District 1 traffic advisories and alerts via email go to the website.

