Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources launches new website

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will launch its new website on August 18.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will launch its new website on August 18.(KFYR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will launch its new website on August 18.

The site was redesigned and reorganized to improve customer service and make an easier user experience.

“We recognize the department’s current website is outdated and difficult to navigate,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We wanted to develop a more secure website that is intuitive for our customers to navigate and reflects our mission and commitment to the citizens of Missouri.”

The site will have a new look and content was reorganized based on areas of focus, such as air, waste and recycling, water, energy and more.

The new site was also built with mobile optimizations in mind.

“One of the new attributes we are excited to debut is our document search feature, the first-ever developed for a Missouri state government website,” said Heidi Rice, the department’s web content coordinator. “Citizens will be able to sort through thousands of documents, including fact sheets, guidance documents, forms, reports and other information using multiple filters and search options to easily find the document they need.”

When the website goes live, visitors are encouraged to explore it and provide feedback at dnr.mo.gov/accessibility.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, August 15, Cape police responded to a man being shot in the leg.
Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Miner, Mo.
on Saturday, August 14, Dunklin County deputies arrested a man for a warrant on contempt of...
A man arrested for contempt of court in Dunklin Co.
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
3 arrested for stealing mail after crash in Mayfield, Ky.
Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Tues.
An apartment building and parked vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, August 12.
Apartment building, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale
The population in Paducah, Ky. grew by 2,113 citizens with a total of 27,137 in 2020, according...
Census results show Paducah grew 8.44%
The Perry County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 16.
99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.