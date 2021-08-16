Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources launches new website

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will launch its new website on August 18.

The site was redesigned and reorganized to improve customer service and make an easier user experience.

“We recognize the department’s current website is outdated and difficult to navigate,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We wanted to develop a more secure website that is intuitive for our customers to navigate and reflects our mission and commitment to the citizens of Missouri.”

The site will have a new look and content was reorganized based on areas of focus, such as air, waste and recycling, water, energy and more.

The new site was also built with mobile optimizations in mind.

“One of the new attributes we are excited to debut is our document search feature, the first-ever developed for a Missouri state government website,” said Heidi Rice, the department’s web content coordinator. “Citizens will be able to sort through thousands of documents, including fact sheets, guidance documents, forms, reports and other information using multiple filters and search options to easily find the document they need.”

When the website goes live, visitors are encouraged to explore it and provide feedback at dnr.mo.gov/accessibility.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.