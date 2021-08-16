Heartland Votes
Heartland lawmakers react to Biden’s decision to not send troops to Afghanistan

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland lawmakers are speaking out on President Joe Biden’s decision to not send troops to Afghanistan.

On Monday, the president said he stands behind his decision to not send troops to Afghanistan.

He addressed the nation in a Monday afternoon press conference where he doubled down on his stance.

Illinois Representative Mike Bost tweeted about the decision.

“He’s condemned allied Afghan soldiers, interpreters and journalist to certain death. He’s abandoned the women and girls whose rights and lives are at stake under Taliban control. He’s severed a vital intelligence network that helped prevent attacks in the region and here at home,” he said.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin released a statement on Monday.

“President Biden understands history when it comes to Afghanistan. He made the difficult decision to not hand over this longest of American wars to a fifth president. And had he walked away from the withdraw agreement originally negotiated by President Trump, Taliban attacks on U.S. forces would have restarted and required yet another surge in U.S. troops. How long were Americans willing to continue this cycle, particularly if the Afghan government wasn’t willing to fight for its own future?

“This endless cost in American lives and taxpayer dollars was not sustainable. And while people can have honest debates about U.S. policy in Afghanistan, those who sat silently when Donald Trump pursued a hasty U.S. withdrawal and now cry howls of outrage reek of hypocrisy.

“We must ensure we bring all Americans, including Mark Frerichs, safely home. And we must also keep our commitment to help those Afghans who helped the U.S. effort to safely leave as well.”

