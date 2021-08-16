Heartland Votes
First Alert: Mild August day

Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around...
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around the sun near Olive Branch, Ill.(Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the mid to upper 60s.

An isolated shower is possible.

Today will be a pleasant summer day in the Heartland with more comfortable, drier air in place.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy and a few areas could see an isolated shower. Areas east of the Mississippi River will have the greatest chance for rain.

Tonight, cooler temperatures return in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week will gradually become warmer and more humid each day.

Remnants of Fred will bring more moisture into the Heartland mid-week. This will also increase our chances for showers and storms heading into the end of this week.

