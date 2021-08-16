Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Discovery Park of America will begin their $500,000 project

Winston King and John Spiva with Leatherwood, Inc. replacing logs as a part of the cabin...
Winston King and John Spiva with Leatherwood, Inc. replacing logs as a part of the cabin conservation in the Settlement at Discovery Park of America.(Discovery Park of America)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Discovery Park of America announced on Saturday, August 14, that they will begin a project to restore dozen of structures in the museum and heritage park.

Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland foundation are funding the project that will cost near $500,000.

According to the Discovery Park, the project is expected to take up a year to complete.

At Discovery Park, the settlement will be on the North Lake and will include farmhouses, a corn crib, tool barn, smokehouse, hog barn, loom house, doctor’s cabin, livestock barn and woodshed.

All the buildings were donated to Discovery Park by families from around the region and moved to the settlement before the park opened in 2013.

Leatherwood incorporated was chosen to handle the park cabin conservation.

According to the Discovery Park, they developed a unique method of analyzing and addressing the needs of historic structures using modern technology.

“We felt Leatherwood’s understanding of historic processes and architecture and their experience restoring similar structures made them an obvious choice for this project and their extensive resume includes numerous presidential homes, national landmarks and monuments, private house museums as well as a long list of private historic residences,” said Jennifer Wildes, senior director of exhibits for Discovery Park.

The Leatherwood’s team will replace select logs that have decayed and patch damaged areas that can get worse over time and also stabilize cabins that have shifted and waterproof all structures.

All the issues will be addressed using traditional practices including no screws, nails or dowels in the notches.

“This is a wonderful collection of original cabins and we’re taking great care to make certain the Settlement is here for Discovery Park’s guests to enjoy and learn from decades into the future,” said Vic Hood, founder of Leatherwood incorporated.

For more information about Discovery Park of America visit the park website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, August 15, Cape police responded to a man being shot in the leg.
Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Miner, Mo.
on Saturday, August 14, Dunklin County deputies arrested a man for a warrant on contempt of...
Man arrested for contempt of court in Dunklin Co.
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
3 arrested for stealing mail after crash in Mayfield, Ky.
Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Mowing company working along the highway.
The Mowing companies finish their final round alongside the highway
Lathion R. Rush is wanted for non-compliance with the sex offender registry.
Paducah man wanted for non-compliance with sex offender registry
Southeast Missouri State University will require masks indoors when the fall semester starts.
Southeast Mo. State to require masks indoors on campus
Construction on the new Smithland, Ky. bridge will bring jobs to the area.
Construction of new Smithland bridge to bring jobs to area