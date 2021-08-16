Construction of Smithland, Ky. bridge expected to bring jobs to the area

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The construction of a new bridge in Smithland is expected to create 30 jobs during the next 18 months.

The Greater Paducah Economic Development is partnering with the Paducah McCracken County Riverport Authority announced the American Bridge Company and Jim Smith Contracting Company will be building portions of the new $63.6 million.

American Bridge will be using a portion of the Riverport’s facility and equipment to build sections of the bridge on barges. The sections will then by transported to Smithland on the Ohio River and assembled.

The bid to build a new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County was approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in June.

The new bridge will be built immediately downstream form the existing bridge.

It’s expected to be completed in 2023.

