Charleston, Mo. man driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Charleston man is accused of driving a vehicle into a convenience store and stealing items from inside.

Justin Hart, 34, of Charleston, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for arson.

New warrants were issued and Hart remains in custody on charges of second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree property damage.

His bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

Justin Hart is accused of driving a Jeep into a convenience store near Birds Point and stealing items. (Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

According to Sheriff Britton Ferrell, on the morning of July 23, just after midnight, they received a call about a burglary at Station at Three Points, near Birds Point.

A person traveling to Tennessee stopped at the station and noticed the front glass doors had been pulled from their frames.

The store owner was contacted and told deputies several items were missing from the store, including cartons of cigarettes, alcohol and a lockbox containing around $1,100.

The sheriff said video surveillance from the store showed a Jeep backing up and breaking through the doors of the store. He said a man with multiple tattoos, wearing a bandana and blue jeans, was seen getting out of the Jeep and rummaging through the store.

A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items. (Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

A couple of days later, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hart. He was wearing clothes matching the description from the store had a variety of cigarette packs.

Hart had an outstanding warrant from the Charleston Department of Public Safety for arson and was booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center.

While being booked into the facility, jail staff noticed a Jeep key on him.

According to Mississippi County deputies, the Jeep identified in the burglary was found the day before in Wyatt.

Deputies got a search warrant to enter the Jeep.

They say the key found with Hart was determined to be from the Jeep.

Hart’s clothing and tattoos also matched the person seen in the store surveillance video.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen items and damage to the store was estimated to be around a total of $24,000.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.