Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Census results show Paducah grew 8.44%

The population in Paducah, Ky. grew by 2,113 citizens with a total of 27,137 in 2020, according...
The population in Paducah, Ky. grew by 2,113 citizens with a total of 27,137 in 2020, according to the Census.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The recent Census results show Paducah grew 8.44 percent from 2010 to 2020.

The population grew by 2,113 citizens with a total of 27,137 in 2020.

See the full results here.

“Receiving the 2020 Census results confirmed what I have been seeing in Paducah and McCracken County,” Mayor George Bray said. “We have new housing, new businesses, and new growth. From Greater Paducah Economic Development, to the City and County, and to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, we have all been promoting our quality of life, low cost of living, and incredible location. I want to thank all the community leaders who have been working on initiatives to move us forward over the last 10 years. It clearly takes a team effort, and I am proud to see significant growth in Paducah as a result of those efforts. It is onward and upward from here.”

Communications Manager Pam Spencer thanked the citizens who took the time to complete the Census.

“The census numbers are used to help determine funding that Paducah will receive for grants, roads, schools, and more. Having an accurate count of our community sets us up for success and for receiving the maximum amount of funding possible,” she said.

The recent release of 2020 Census results is specific for redistricting data to be used by each state in redrawing congressional, legislative and local district boundaries.

The Census Bureau will release more information and easier-to-use data tables in the fall.

Kentucky’s population grew 3.8 percent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, August 15, Cape police responded to a man being shot in the leg.
Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Miner, Mo.
on Saturday, August 14, Dunklin County deputies arrested a man for a warrant on contempt of...
A man arrested for contempt of court in Dunklin Co.
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
3 arrested for stealing mail after crash in Mayfield, Ky.
Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, August 17.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Tues.
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/16
The Smithland, Ky. bridge expected to be completed in 2023. (Source: Kentucky Transportation...
Construction of Smithland, Ky. bridge expected to bring jobs to the area
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
3 arrested for stealing mail after crash in Mayfield, Ky.