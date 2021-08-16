PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The recent Census results show Paducah grew 8.44 percent from 2010 to 2020.

The population grew by 2,113 citizens with a total of 27,137 in 2020.

See the full results here.

“Receiving the 2020 Census results confirmed what I have been seeing in Paducah and McCracken County,” Mayor George Bray said. “We have new housing, new businesses, and new growth. From Greater Paducah Economic Development, to the City and County, and to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, we have all been promoting our quality of life, low cost of living, and incredible location. I want to thank all the community leaders who have been working on initiatives to move us forward over the last 10 years. It clearly takes a team effort, and I am proud to see significant growth in Paducah as a result of those efforts. It is onward and upward from here.”

Communications Manager Pam Spencer thanked the citizens who took the time to complete the Census.

“The census numbers are used to help determine funding that Paducah will receive for grants, roads, schools, and more. Having an accurate count of our community sets us up for success and for receiving the maximum amount of funding possible,” she said.

The recent release of 2020 Census results is specific for redistricting data to be used by each state in redrawing congressional, legislative and local district boundaries.

The Census Bureau will release more information and easier-to-use data tables in the fall.

Kentucky’s population grew 3.8 percent.

