Apartment building, vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An apartment building and parked vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, August 12.

According to police, they responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of W. College around 11:18 p.m.

Officers learned unknown suspects fired multiple shots in the area damaging an apartment building and a parked vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

