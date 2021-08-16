Heartland Votes
Another nice evening and night

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Afternoon highs will only top out in the mid 80s in most areas this afternoon, well below average for this time of year. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the evening, but many areas will stay dry and very comfortable. Best chances for a t’storm would be east of the Mississippi River. Tonight we will see temperatures fall back into the 60s by daybreak on Tuesday. Which will make for another really nice morning. Tuesday is shaping up to be very similar to what we are seeing today. Highs will be below average, but a touch warmer than today. Highs will top out in the mid to a few upper 80s possible too. Once again, we will be tracking a chance for a few thunderstorms in our eastern counties. Rain chances rise as we move into the end of the week, and dew points will also rise, making things sticky again.

