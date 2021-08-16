All lanes of I-24 blocked at 62 mile marker due to crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the 62 mile marker due to a SEMI crash and fire.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, multiple fire departments and agencies are responding.

They said early reports indicated the truck landed on top of the centerline barrier wall, then caught fire.

This is in the work zone that runs from the 55 to 56 mile marker with two-way traffic running on the eastbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall.

The estimated duration is around 9:30 p.m.

KYTC said there is a permanently marked detour for this section of I-24 along U.S. 68 and KY 139 between Exit 65 and Exit 56.

Drivers traveling between Paducah and Nashville should consider a detour via I-69 South at Exit 25 to follow U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at Exit 65.

Crews said there is a also a detour at I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway between Exit 82 and Exit 43.

