99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 16.
The new cases include:
- 0-12 years - 9
- 13-17 years - 6
- 18-64 years - 77
- 65 and up - 7
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 204
- Released from isolation - 3,429
- Deaths - 65
The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, August 18.
They will have the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Kids under 19 must be accompanied by an adult.
