99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 16.

The new cases include:

0-12 years - 9

13-17 years - 6

18-64 years - 77

65 and up - 7

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 204

Released from isolation - 3,429

Deaths - 65

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, August 18.

They will have the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Kids under 19 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.