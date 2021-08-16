29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 16.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 23
- Total cases - 9,318
- Total deaths - 135
Franklin County
- New cases - 6
- Total cases - 5,585
- Total deaths - 74
