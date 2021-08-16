Heartland Votes
29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 16.(KWQC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 16.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 23
  • Total cases - 9,318
  • Total deaths - 135

Franklin County

  • New cases - 6
  • Total cases - 5,585
  • Total deaths - 74

