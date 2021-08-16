29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Co. region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 16.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 23

Total cases - 9,318

Total deaths - 135

Franklin County

New cases - 6

Total cases - 5,585

Total deaths - 74

