WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland man is celebrating his birthday on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

Kenny Haas is celebrating his 100-year-old birthday with roughly a hundred family and friends at a Cape Girardeau park.

Loved ones gathered together to share stories, get their picture taken with him and laugh.

“It’s just great to have them all here and know that we love each other,” Haas said. “We come from a big family and we have a get together every summer out at Sam A. Baker.”

He shares with us his secret to a long life.

“Staying active for one thing,” Haas said. “I never smoked and did a little drinking and my medications. I gotta say my medications too.”

He is also a WWII veteran. Something he had plenty of stories to tell about.

“I was in the service for three and a half years in the war zone,” Haas said. “I can tell you one incident that happened. I was on a small PT boat, squadron 21 and we were going over to New Guinea to do something and on the way over, four Jap planes bombed us and just missed us from here to that table and right behind us a destroyer got hit, killed 32 and wounded 43. That was my close call.”

Haas wanted to thank everybody for coming out to his birthday party.

