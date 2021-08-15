Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost daily” but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledged, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane “over months.”

If so, Collins said that may necessitate a booster “maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as the elderly.

Collins said because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
Man arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Miner, Mo.
Alexander County saw the biggest decrease in population out of all counties in the U-S.,...
Alexander County sees lowest dip in population in the Nation
If you don't get the mandated vaccine, you could risk losing your job.
Employment attorney shares how employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccines
This week it looks to be less hot and humid with a slight low chance of rain.
First Alert: less hot and humid this weekend

Latest News

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
On Sunday, August 15, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 58 new...
58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties