Three out of state men were arrested for stealing after being in a crash in Mayfield, Ky.

On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out...
On Friday morning, August 13, three men were arrested for leaving a crash and stealing mail out of a mailbox from a business.(WTVG)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three men were arrested for stealing mail out of a mailbox from a business.

Kijana Roberts, 24, of Atlanta, Ga. was charge with possession of stolen mail, tampering with evidence, license to be in possession, failure to have insurance, no state registration receipt, possession of Marijuana, trafficking marijuana and fugitive from justice warrant in relation to the Georgia warrant.

Karree Banks, 24, of Jonesboro, Ga. was charged with possession of stolen mail, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun.

Demetrius Green, 18, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Ms. was charged with possession of stolen mail and tampering with evidence.

On Friday morning, August 13, Mayfield Police responded to a collision on U.S. 45 North, near Lumber road that involved a silver Nissan and another vehicle.

While on the way they received a second call that reported that a male in a silver Nissan with passengers had just stolen mail from a business mailbox on Turner lane.

When officers arrived to the crash they noticed the three men walking away from the scene were they then arrested them.

The officers investigated that the men had stolen mail from a business and while leaving the area they were involved in a crash.

The mail was found in a residents trash can that sat on the end of the driveway on Lumber road.

The three men are currently at Graves County jail.

